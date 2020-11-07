Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) Issued By Cormark

Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) – Analysts at Cormark decreased their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Equinox Gold Cp in a report issued on Wednesday, November 4th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.33. Cormark also issued estimates for Equinox Gold Cp’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $215.39 million during the quarter.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Equinox Gold Cp from $17.00 to $19.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub lowered Equinox Gold Cp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. CIBC increased their price objective on Equinox Gold Cp from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equinox Gold Cp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Equinox Gold Cp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Equinox Gold Cp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.82.

Shares of NASDAQ EQX opened at $11.52 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.00. Equinox Gold Cp has a 1-year low of $4.63 and a 1-year high of $13.66.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQX. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Equinox Gold Cp during the first quarter valued at $78,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Equinox Gold Cp by 1,360.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 438,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after buying an additional 408,148 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Equinox Gold Cp during the first quarter valued at $93,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equinox Gold Cp during the first quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Equinox Gold Cp during the second quarter valued at $56,000.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 2,000 square kilometers located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine covering a total area of 1,890 hectares and Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

