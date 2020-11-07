Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Reduced by Analyst

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Wingstop in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 2nd. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.33. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wingstop’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

WING has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Wingstop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $176.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $166.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.18.

NASDAQ:WING opened at $132.28 on Thursday. Wingstop has a 12 month low of $44.27 and a 12 month high of $170.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.79, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.77 and its 200-day moving average is $134.65.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. Wingstop had a net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $64.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wingstop by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,105 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Wingstop by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,772 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,527,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Wingstop by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in Wingstop by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Wingstop during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.71%.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of June 30, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,400 worldwide.

