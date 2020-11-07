Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Decreased by Analyst

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) – Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.62 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.95. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.54. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $219.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus boosted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $231.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.10.

NYSE:EL opened at $238.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $221.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.87. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 12 month low of $137.01 and a 12 month high of $239.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $86.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from The Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 46.60%.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 12,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.29, for a total value of $2,855,747.45. Also, EVP Gregory Polcer sold 2,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.94, for a total value of $527,709.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,969,640.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 394,314 shares of company stock valued at $86,146,270. 13.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EL. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 312.5% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

