Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Decreased by Analyst

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) – Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.62 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.95. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $2.24 EPS.
The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.54. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
NYSE:EL opened at $238.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $221.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.87. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 12 month low of $137.01 and a 12 month high of $239.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $86.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.83.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from The Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 46.60%.
In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 12,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.29, for a total value of $2,855,747.45. Also, EVP Gregory Polcer sold 2,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.94, for a total value of $527,709.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,969,640.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 394,314 shares of company stock valued at $86,146,270. 13.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EL. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 312.5% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 55.49% of the company’s stock.
About The Estée Lauder Companies
The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.
