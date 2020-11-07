Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Issued By William Blair

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) – Analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Premier in a research report issued on Monday, November 2nd. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.56. William Blair also issued estimates for Premier’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Get Premier alerts:

PINC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Benchmark downgraded shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Premier from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Premier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of PINC opened at $34.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.25. Premier has a one year low of $27.11 and a one year high of $39.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.18.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. Premier had a negative return on equity of 475.26% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $346.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Premier’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Premier by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,311,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,050,000 after purchasing an additional 540,418 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Premier by 55.5% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 752,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,718,000 after acquiring an additional 268,845 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Premier by 96.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 514,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,643,000 after acquiring an additional 252,557 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Premier by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,406,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,229,000 after buying an additional 235,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Premier by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,520,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,524,000 after buying an additional 213,197 shares in the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director William E. Mayer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total value of $127,200.00. Also, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 1,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $54,364.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,368.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.