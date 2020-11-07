Pulmonx Co.’s (NASDAQ:LUNG) Quiet Period To End on November 10th

Pulmonx’s (NASDAQ:LUNG) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, November 10th. Pulmonx had issued 10,000,000 shares in its IPO on October 1st. The total size of the offering was $190,000,000 based on an initial share price of $19.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several research analysts have commented on LUNG shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.80.

Get Pulmonx alerts:

Shares of LUNG opened at $46.80 on Friday. Pulmonx has a 12-month low of $37.64 and a 12-month high of $52.00.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Pulmonx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmonx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.