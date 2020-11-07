Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Price Target Raised to $66.00

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PB. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Prosperity Bancshares from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $60.50 to $61.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Prosperity Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.00.

Shares of NYSE PB opened at $55.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.38. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1 year low of $42.02 and a 1 year high of $75.22.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.09. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 36.72%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. This is a boost from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.65%.

In other news, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.00 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 177,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,719,256. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Zalman bought 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.57 per share, with a total value of $431,259.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,000 shares in the company, valued at $27,907,910. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 110,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,350,000 after purchasing an additional 35,144 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $277,000. AXA bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter worth $2,644,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 97.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,053,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $294,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

