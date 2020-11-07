Private Advisor Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $3,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,927 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,418,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,264 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.5% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 81.9% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,021 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,063 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.5% in the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.09.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $108.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.81 and a 200 day moving average of $123.95. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.14 and a 12 month high of $143.87. The firm has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Taste and Scent. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

