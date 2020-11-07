Private Advisor Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,384 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,251 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in China Mobile were worth $2,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHL. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of China Mobile by 3.0% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,165 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in China Mobile by 0.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 44,529 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in China Mobile by 82.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 978 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in China Mobile by 36.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,027 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in China Mobile by 100.0% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHL opened at $32.98 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.05. The stock has a market cap of $129.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.55. China Mobile Limited has a 52 week low of $30.12 and a 52 week high of $44.93.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th were given a $0.9871 dividend. This represents a yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 26th. China Mobile’s payout ratio is 47.85%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CHL shares. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of China Mobile in a research report on Monday, August 17th. New Street Research cut China Mobile from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut China Mobile from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. China Mobile presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

China Mobile Profile

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

