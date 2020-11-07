Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 2,612 Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,612 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.07% of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $2,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IYR. Cabana LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 7,020.3% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 640,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 631,057 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 72.5% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYR opened at $80.96 on Friday. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $56.27 and a 12 month high of $100.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.32.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

