Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 2,183 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,183 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $2,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 41.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 41.5% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 20,533.3% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 21.0% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWN opened at $107.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.31. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $69.27 and a 52 week high of $130.16.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.