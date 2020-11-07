Private Advisor Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trian Fund Management L.P. increased its stake in Sysco by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 24,379,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,602,000 after buying an additional 703,700 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 352.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,142,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,669,000 after buying an additional 11,798,873 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its stake in Sysco by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 6,011,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,053,000 after buying an additional 265,062 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Sysco by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,777,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,154,000 after buying an additional 620,494 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Sysco by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,914,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,965,000 after buying an additional 33,745 shares during the period. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SYY. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Consumer Edge raised shares of Sysco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sysco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.44.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 1,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $65,715.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,225,453.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Nancy Newcomb sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $603,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,735,891.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $60.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $85.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.55. The company has a market cap of $30.98 billion, a PE ratio of 160.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.06 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 50.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. Sysco’s payout ratio is 89.55%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

