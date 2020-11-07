Private Advisor Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 12.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 79,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,102 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAG. Tobam increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 83,817.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 1,032,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,955 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,872,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,030,000 after acquiring an additional 886,435 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 228.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,007,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,449,000 after acquiring an additional 701,401 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,552,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,782,000 after acquiring an additional 674,737 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 498.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 584,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,549,000 after acquiring an additional 486,586 shares during the period. 81.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CAG opened at $36.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.60. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.83 and a twelve month high of $39.34.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

Several research firms have commented on CAG. ValuEngine cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Conagra Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.07.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

