Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 2,986 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $2,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 31.5% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,475,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,975,000 after buying an additional 1,071,165 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 5.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,917,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,311,000 after buying an additional 215,432 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 90.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,716,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,279,000 after buying an additional 814,913 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 2.5% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,282,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,989,000 after buying an additional 31,721 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Southern Copper by 195.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,126,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,710,000 after purchasing an additional 744,818 shares in the last quarter. 6.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Southern Copper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.57.

NYSE SCCO opened at $55.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.62 billion, a PE ratio of 36.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.23. Southern Copper Co. has a 1-year low of $23.43 and a 1-year high of $55.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.33%.

In other news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 55,828 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total value of $3,034,810.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,158,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,709,323.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 1,400 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $63,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,531.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,356 shares of company stock valued at $6,780,291 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

