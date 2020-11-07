Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 281 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,585 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $3,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1,657.1% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

BDX stock opened at $236.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $68.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.83. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $197.75 and a fifty-two week high of $286.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $233.66 and a 200-day moving average of $247.12.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.31 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

BDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.93.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

