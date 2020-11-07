Private Advisor Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,870 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $2,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MSCI shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $342.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Friday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $384.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $416.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $383.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $372.78.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $421.15 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $218.65 and a 12 month high of $427.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.95 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $354.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $349.26.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.37. MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. The firm had revenue of $425.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.37, for a total value of $875,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 275,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,540,599.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock worth $2,705,075 in the last quarter. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, broker-dealer structured products, and asset allocation.

