Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 186,780 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,245 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $3,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,179 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 115.2% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 32.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Shares of EPD opened at $16.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.73. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $29.22.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.70%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.79%.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, COO Graham W. Bacon bought 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $175,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 35,000 shares of company stock worth $345,300 over the last three months. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on EPD shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.36.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.