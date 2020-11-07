Private Advisor Group LLC Has $3 Million Stock Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) by 34.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 114,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,128 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF were worth $2,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,313,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 981.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 591,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,608,000 after acquiring an additional 537,149 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,610,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 149,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 110,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 9,196 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF alerts:

FVC opened at $28.24 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a 1-year low of $14.69 and a 1-year high of $29.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.53.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.