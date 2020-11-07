Private Advisor Group LLC Has $3.27 Million Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 1.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $3,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 18.8% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 50.7% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 48,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,750,000 after acquiring an additional 16,318 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 12.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,399,000 after acquiring an additional 19,295 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 12.8% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth about $341,000. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on CHD shares. 140166 downgraded Church & Dwight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Argus initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.13.

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 9,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total transaction of $932,188.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,930,615.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CHD stock opened at $90.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.62. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $47.98 and a one year high of $98.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 38.87%.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

Further Reading: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.