Private Advisor Group LLC Has $3.01 Million Stock Holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VALQ)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VALQ) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,630 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 2.17% of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Value ETF worth $3,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Value ETF by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 429,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,488,000 after buying an additional 66,616 shares during the period.

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Value ETF stock opened at $38.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.89. American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Value ETF has a twelve month low of $26.78 and a twelve month high of $44.08.

