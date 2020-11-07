Private Advisor Group LLC Has $2.94 Million Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 12.8% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 77,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,188,000 after acquiring an additional 8,825 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 56.5% during the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 4,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the period. BOKF NA raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 145.3% during the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 115,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,195,000 after acquiring an additional 68,285 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 7.3% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.8% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Shares of PAYX opened at $88.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.36 and its 200-day moving average is $74.78. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.87 and a 12 month high of $90.54. The firm has a market cap of $31.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 11th. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Paychex had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The company had revenue of $932.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.67%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PAYX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $74.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.92.

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 216,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $18,152,002.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,049,317.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 14,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total transaction of $1,169,174.86. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 356,542 shares of company stock valued at $29,710,384. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.