Private Advisor Group LLC Has $2.82 Million Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,203 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 828 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth $668,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 40,706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,360,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,803,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.58, for a total value of $14,964,145.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,803,197.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 7,420 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.47, for a total value of $4,997,147.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,034,655.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,266 shares of company stock valued at $50,674,133. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHW. CSFB increased their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $734.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $800.00 to $818.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Loop Capital increased their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $695.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $765.00 to $778.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $707.76.

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $736.10 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $325.43 and a 1 year high of $740.73. The firm has a market cap of $66.86 billion, a PE ratio of 39.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $692.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $626.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.80 by $0.49. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.67% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 23.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.38%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

