Private Advisor Group LLC Has $2.77 Million Stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $2,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stearns Financial Services Group grew its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 121.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after buying an additional 13,261 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $489,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,633,000. Finally, 55I LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 17,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 7,570 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIS opened at $154.25 on Friday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $89.88 and a 12-month high of $160.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.38 and its 200 day moving average is $136.40.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

