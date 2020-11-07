Private Advisor Group LLC Has $2.67 Million Stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,091 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $2,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ABB. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ABB by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,094,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $317,972,000 after buying an additional 716,182 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ABB by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,313,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,638,000 after buying an additional 480,175 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ABB during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,521,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ABB by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,205,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,039,000 after buying an additional 363,973 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of ABB by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,469,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,389,000 after buying an additional 267,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABB opened at $26.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.42. ABB Ltd has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $27.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.36. The firm has a market cap of $55.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.08.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. ABB had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Sunday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, motion, and robotics and discrete automation products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. The company's Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

