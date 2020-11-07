Private Advisor Group LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,566 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,721,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,491,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,075,000 after buying an additional 2,593,746 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,040,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,550,000 after buying an additional 1,253,082 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 4,907.6% in the 2nd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 576,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,104,000 after buying an additional 564,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 9,738.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 511,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,866,000 after buying an additional 506,399 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:ICSH opened at $50.55 on Friday. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.98 and a 1-year high of $50.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.55 and a 200 day moving average of $50.51.

