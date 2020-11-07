Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 699 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.30% of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF worth $2,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $237,000. Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 17,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA JHML opened at $43.97 on Friday. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $44.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.29 and its 200-day moving average is $39.92.

