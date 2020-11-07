Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 3,401 Shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares worth $2,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTC. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $141,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VTC opened at $92.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.25 and a 200-day moving average of $91.63. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $68.58 and a 52 week high of $94.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.202 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 2nd.

