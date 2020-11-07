Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,144 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,158 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $3,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 150.0% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 214.1% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 201 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the second quarter valued at $42,000. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $206.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 11.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.05 and a beta of 0.25. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.20 and a 52 week high of $253.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $214.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.60.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $288.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.54 million. Analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.26, for a total value of $6,667,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,978,119.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,612 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $501,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,570 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,671. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.34.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

