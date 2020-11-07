Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,886 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $2,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in The TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 596 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 293.8% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 634 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

Shares of TJX stock opened at $53.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.72 and a fifty-two week high of $64.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.15. The company has a market capitalization of $64.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.63, a PEG ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,233,210.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,796,375.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on The TJX Companies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The TJX Companies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on The TJX Companies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.81.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.