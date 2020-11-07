Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 882 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $2,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WPM. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the second quarter worth $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter worth $44,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the second quarter worth $54,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the second quarter worth $79,000. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Peel Hunt initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.80.

NYSE:WPM opened at $50.33 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a one year low of $18.66 and a one year high of $57.89. The company has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.71, a P/E/G ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $247.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Featured Article: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.