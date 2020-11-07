Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 5,440 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 954.5% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 104.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 59.5% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.80.

NYSE:PRU opened at $63.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.62 and a 12-month high of $97.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.52. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $370,926.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,784 shares in the company, valued at $1,932,099.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

