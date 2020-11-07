Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.14 Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Premier in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.14 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.10.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PINC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Premier from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim raised shares of Premier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 31st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Premier from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Premier from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Premier currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

PINC opened at $34.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.18. Premier has a fifty-two week low of $27.11 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $346.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.32 million. Premier had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a negative return on equity of 475.26%. Premier’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Premier during the second quarter worth $31,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Premier during the second quarter worth $81,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Premier during the third quarter worth $95,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Premier by 44.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Premier during the first quarter worth $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 1,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $54,364.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,368.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Mayer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total transaction of $127,200.00. 17.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

