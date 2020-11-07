Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Premier in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Premier’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $346.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.32 million. Premier had a negative return on equity of 475.26% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PINC. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Premier from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Premier in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Benchmark downgraded Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Premier from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Premier presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of Premier stock opened at $34.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -5.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.18. Premier has a 52 week low of $27.11 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Premier by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,520,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,524,000 after purchasing an additional 213,197 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Premier by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,752,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,186,000 after acquiring an additional 25,532 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Premier by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,406,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,229,000 after acquiring an additional 235,730 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Premier by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,311,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,050,000 after acquiring an additional 540,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Premier by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 960,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,436,000 after acquiring an additional 51,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Premier news, Director William E. Mayer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total transaction of $127,200.00. Also, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 1,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $54,364.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,368.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

