Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Potbelly Corporation is a neighborhood sandwich concept. The Company manages establishments for consuming food on premises to offers sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, chips, cookies, ice cream, and smoothies. It serves customers throughout the United States. Potbelly Corporation is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

Shares of NASDAQ:PBPB opened at $3.47 on Friday. Potbelly has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $6.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.02). Potbelly had a negative net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 37.27%. Equities research analysts expect that Potbelly will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Brandon P. Rhoten sold 9,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $37,565.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 178,774 shares in the company, valued at $716,883.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Cirulis sold 9,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $36,470.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 174,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,666.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,382 shares of company stock valued at $137,169 in the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Potbelly in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in Potbelly by 100.0% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Potbelly in the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Potbelly by 126.9% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 32,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 18,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Potbelly by 50.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 20,691 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Potbelly Company Profile

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of February 25, 2020, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 40 franchisees operated shops in the United States.

