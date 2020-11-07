Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) PT Lowered to $13.00 at TD Securities

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.64.

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $6.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.87. Plains All American Pipeline has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $19.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.32 and a 200-day moving average of $7.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.19.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.19). Plains All American Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.01%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.69%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the period. 46.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

