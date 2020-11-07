Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS)

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) – Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Akoustis Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst H. Kumar now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.16). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Akoustis Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.54 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 81.49% and a negative net margin of 2,018.99%.

AKTS has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of Akoustis Technologies in a report on Monday, August 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.80.

NASDAQ:AKTS opened at $8.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 7.54 and a quick ratio of 7.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.09. Akoustis Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $9.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.30 million, a P/E ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 1.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AKTS. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 247.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Akoustis Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Akoustis Technologies by 111.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Akoustis Technologies during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 38.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Akoustis Technologies news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $59,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 248,964 shares in the company, valued at $2,123,662.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rohan Houlden sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.64, for a total transaction of $66,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 240,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,480.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,014 shares of company stock worth $1,271,487. 13.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

