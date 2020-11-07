Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

DZ Bank reiterated their sell rating on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PFV. Warburg Research set a €123.00 ($144.71) target price on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of €130.75 ($153.82).

Shares of PFV opened at €158.20 ($186.12) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €170.87 and a 200-day moving average of €164.01. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology has a 1 year low of €104.40 ($122.82) and a 1 year high of €181.40 ($213.41). The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.40, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, and markets components and systems for vacuum generation, measurement, and analysis. It offers hybrid bearing and splitflow turbo pumps, magnetically levitated turbo pumps, turbo pumping stations; rotary vane pumps, multi-stage roots pumps, and dry process pumps, as well as roots pumping stations; and leak detectors, mass spectrometers, gauge heads, and gas analysis equipment.

