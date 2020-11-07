Peugeot (OTCMKTS:PUGOY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Peugeot (OTCMKTS:PUGOY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Peugeot S.A. manufactures and sells cars. The company’s operating segment consists of Automotive, Automotive Equipment, and Finance. Automotive division designs, manufactures, and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles under the Peugeot, Citroën and DS brands. Automotive Equipment division offers interior systems, automotive seating, automotive exteriors and emissions control technologies. Finance Division provides retail financing to customers of the Peugeot, Citroën and DS brands and wholesale financing to dealer networks. It operates primarily in Europe, Eurasia, China and South-Asia, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa and North America. Peugeot S.A. is based in Paris, France. “

PUGOY has been the topic of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of Peugeot in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Peugeot in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Peugeot in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PUGOY opened at $19.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Peugeot has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $26.88. The company has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.49.

About Peugeot

Peugeot SA is a holding company, which manufactures automobiles and light commercial vehicles. It produces motorbikes, scooters, hydraulic engines, vehicle components, and provides after sales service. The Peugeot operates through the following business segments: Peugeot Citroen DS Automotive, Opel Vauxhall Automotive, Automotive Equipment, and Finance.

