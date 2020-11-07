PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) PT Lowered to $250.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price target trimmed by Rosenblatt Securities from $280.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $201.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $201.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $205.46.

Get PayPal alerts:

PYPL stock opened at $202.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $237.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.43. PayPal has a 52 week low of $82.07 and a 52 week high of $215.83.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PayPal will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.23, for a total value of $4,955,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 490,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,311,701.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.81, for a total value of $1,039,840.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,780,710.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,206 shares of company stock worth $20,438,670 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PayPal by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,233,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,979,166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,009,600 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 40.7% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,388,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,984,291,000 after buying an additional 3,291,638 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 84.2% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,055,251 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,237,000 after buying an additional 3,225,189 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 39.1% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,744,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,697,814,000 after buying an additional 2,741,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at approximately $456,681,000. 83.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.