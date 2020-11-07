Paul J. Tufano Sells 6,867 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) Stock

Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) Director Paul J. Tufano sold 6,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $631,764.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,088,204. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $100.26 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.87 and a 1-year high of $100.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of 42.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $819.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TER. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,395,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 20.7% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,062,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $257,415,000 after purchasing an additional 525,141 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 12.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,689,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $227,248,000 after purchasing an additional 297,111 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 9.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,298,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $194,239,000 after purchasing an additional 194,716 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 137.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,024,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $170,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,273 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts recently commented on TER shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Teradyne from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Teradyne from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.31.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.