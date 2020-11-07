Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) vs. Stamford Industrial Group (NASDAQ:SIDGQ) Critical Contrast

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) and Stamford Industrial Group (OTCMKTS:SIDGQ) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Park-Ohio and Stamford Industrial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Park-Ohio 0 1 2 0 2.67 Stamford Industrial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Park-Ohio currently has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.31%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.5% of Park-Ohio shares are held by institutional investors. 32.0% of Park-Ohio shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 37.2% of Stamford Industrial Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Park-Ohio and Stamford Industrial Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Park-Ohio $1.62 billion 0.18 $38.60 million $3.74 6.19 Stamford Industrial Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Park-Ohio has higher revenue and earnings than Stamford Industrial Group.

Risk and Volatility

Park-Ohio has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stamford Industrial Group has a beta of 1.92, suggesting that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Park-Ohio and Stamford Industrial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Park-Ohio 0.32% 2.40% 0.62% Stamford Industrial Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Park-Ohio beats Stamford Industrial Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products. The Supply Technologies segment offers Total Supply Management solution, including engineering and design support, part usage and cost analysis, supplier selection, quality assurance, bar coding, product packaging and tracking, just-in-time and point-of-use delivery, electronic billing, and ongoing technical support services, as well as provides spare parts and aftermarket products; and production components, including valves, fuel hose assemblies, electro-mechanical hardware, labels, fittings, steering components, and other products. It also engineers and manufactures precision cold-formed and cold-extruded fasteners and other products, including locknuts, SPAC nuts, and wheel hardware. The Assembly Components segment manufactures aluminum products, direct fuel injection fuel rails and pipes, fuel filler pipes, and flexible multi-layer plastic and rubber assemblies; turbo charging and coolant hoses; and fluid handling systems. It also offers machining services, as well as value-added services, such as design engineering, machining, and part assembly. The Engineered Products segment designs and manufactures engineered products, including induction heating and melting systems, pipe threading systems, and forged and machined products primarily for ferrous and non-ferrous metals, silicon, coatings, forging, foundry, automotive, and construction equipment industries; engineers and installs mechanical forging presses; sells spare parts; provides field services; and offers aerospace and defense structural components, and rail products, such as railcar center plates and draft lugs. The company was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

Stamford Industrial Group Company Profile

Stamford Industrial Group, Inc. manufactures steel counterweights and structural weldments. The company sells its products primarily in the United States to original equipment manufacturers of certain construction and industrial related equipment. Its products include aerial work platforms, cranes, elevators and material handling equipment. Stamford Industrial Group was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

