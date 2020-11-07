Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Price Target Increased to C$33.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$27.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$28.50 to C$33.50 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$26.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th.

Shares of PLC opened at C$29.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $863.85 million and a PE ratio of 91.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$28.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$24.96. Park Lawn has a 1-year low of C$15.58 and a 1-year high of C$31.77.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$84.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$72.80 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Park Lawn will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, October 31st will be issued a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Park Lawn’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.95%.

Park Lawn Company Profile

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in North America. The company owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes. It also offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

