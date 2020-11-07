Pareto Securities Upgrades Securitas (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) to Buy

Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Securitas (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Securitas in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Securitas from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Securitas in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Securitas in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Securitas alerts:

Shares of Securitas stock opened at $15.90 on Wednesday. Securitas has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $15.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.72.

Securitas AB offers security services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Security Services North America, Security Services Europe, and Security Services Ibero-America. It primarily offers on-site, mobile and remote guarding, electronic security, fire and safety, and corporate risk management services.

Read More: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Securitas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Securitas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.