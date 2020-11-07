Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $20.10

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.10 and traded as low as $19.61. Otsuka shares last traded at $20.22, with a volume of 15,946 shares trading hands.

Separately, Citigroup lowered Otsuka from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.94.

Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, consumer products, and other businesses worldwide. The company develops pharmaceutical products in the fields of central nervous system disorders, oncology, cardiovascular-renal, infectious disease, ophthalmological, dermatological disease, gastroenterology, diagnostics, allergy/immunology, urology, and surgical aid and regenerative.

