Origin Enterprises plc (OGN.L) (LON:OGN) Shares Gap Up to $3.35

Origin Enterprises plc (OGN.L) (LON:OGN)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.35, but opened at $3.60. Origin Enterprises plc (OGN.L) shares last traded at $3.60, with a volume of 3,930 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3.35 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 8.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 million and a P/E ratio of 22.90.

Origin Enterprises plc (OGN.L) Company Profile (LON:OGN)

Origin Enterprises plc operates as an agri-services company in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Brazil, Poland, Romania, and Ukraine. It offers integrated agronomy services, including specialty agronomy, agronomy advisory and solution, macro and micro input, and crop marketing support services to arable, fruit, and vegetable growers, as well as farm enterprises under the Agrii, Agrii Polska, Agroscope, Redoxim, and Comfert brands.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Enterprises plc (OGN.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Enterprises plc (OGN.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.