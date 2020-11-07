Oppenheimer Weighs in on Itron, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer reduced their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Itron in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.40. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens began coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Itron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.44.

ITRI opened at $68.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.00 and a beta of 1.11. Itron has a 1-year low of $40.48 and a 1-year high of $88.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $540.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.91 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a positive return on equity of 11.97%. The company’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share.

In other news, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 21,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,411,995.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $150,480.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,031,006.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,500 shares of company stock worth $1,630,092. 1.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itron in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Itron in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Itron by 50.0% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 822 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Itron by 66.8% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 884 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Itron by 22.6% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

