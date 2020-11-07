Oppenheimer Weighs in on Avient Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:AVNT)

Avient Co. (NASDAQ:AVNT) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for Avient in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now anticipates that the company will earn $1.61 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.51. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Avient’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

AVNT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Avient from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Avient in a report on Friday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Avient from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Avient from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.57.

Shares of AVNT opened at $32.63 on Thursday. Avient has a fifty-two week low of $8.69 and a fifty-two week high of $37.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.08.

Avient (NASDAQ:AVNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $924.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.11 million. The business’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This is an increase from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVNT. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Avient during the third quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Avient in the third quarter worth approximately $937,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Avient during the 3rd quarter valued at $603,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avient during the 3rd quarter valued at $585,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Avient by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

