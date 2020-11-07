Oppenheimer Trims Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Target Price to $16.00

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) had its price objective trimmed by Oppenheimer from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Sally Beauty’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

SBH stock opened at $9.30 on Tuesday. Sally Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $6.28 and a fifty-two week high of $21.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.20.

In related news, CEO Christian A. Brickman bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.19 per share, for a total transaction of $121,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,567,672.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Sally Beauty by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 79,783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 23,111 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Sally Beauty by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 443,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after buying an additional 31,013 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Sally Beauty by 115.3% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 95,650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 51,224 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Sally Beauty by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 270,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after buying an additional 16,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in Sally Beauty by 121.8% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 121,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 66,976 shares in the last quarter.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

