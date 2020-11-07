Oppenheimer Reiterates Buy Rating for ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC)

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer in a report released on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They presently have a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 100.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CDXC. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of ChromaDex in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ChromaDex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChromaDex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of ChromaDex in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDXC opened at $4.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 1.59. ChromaDex has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $6.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.76.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 103.66% and a negative net margin of 46.86%. As a group, research analysts predict that ChromaDex will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in ChromaDex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 13.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 93,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 11,065 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in ChromaDex by 8.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 8,269 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in ChromaDex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in ChromaDex by 528.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 8,154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.93% of the company’s stock.

ChromaDex Company Profile

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

