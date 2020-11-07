Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $29.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Open Lending LLC, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions. Open Lending LLC, formerly known as Nebula Acquisition Corporation, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Get Open Lending alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Open Lending from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Open Lending in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Open Lending in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Stephens started coverage on Open Lending in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Open Lending in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.22.

LPRO opened at $29.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.88. Open Lending has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $30.00.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $22.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Open Lending will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 809,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,646,000 after buying an additional 27,257 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Open Lending in the 3rd quarter worth about $19,229,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Open Lending in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,759,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Open Lending in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,650,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Open Lending by 133.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 131,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 75,408 shares in the last quarter. 19.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Open Lending

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to financial institutions in the United States. The company, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling, and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Open Lending (LPRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.