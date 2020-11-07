Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ontrak, Inc. is an AI and telehealth enabled, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company. The company’s Predict-Recommend-Engage(TM) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends effective care pathways. Ontrak, Inc., formerly known as Catasys Inc., is based in United States. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ontrak in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ontrak from $50.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Ontrak in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Ontrak from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Ontrak in a report on Friday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.75.

OTRK stock opened at $58.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.63 and a beta of 2.58. Ontrak has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $83.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.01.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). As a group, analysts predict that Ontrak will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ontrak in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ontrak in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Ontrak by 151.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Ontrak in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ontrak in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 24.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ontrak

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

